New Analyst Forecast: $ORN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ORN. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ORN.

$ORN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

$ORN Insider Trading Activity

$ORN insiders have traded $ORN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AUSTIN J SHANFELTER sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $259,989

EDWARD CHIPMAN EARLE (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $54,841 and 0 sales.

$ORN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $ORN stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

