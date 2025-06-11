New Analyst Forecast: $ORN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ORN. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ORN.
$ORN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
$ORN Insider Trading Activity
$ORN insiders have traded $ORN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AUSTIN J SHANFELTER sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $259,989
- EDWARD CHIPMAN EARLE (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $54,841 and 0 sales.
$ORN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $ORN stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP added 843,388 shares (+24.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,410,919
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 536,977 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,936,041
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,615,000
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 450,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,298,500
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 448,691 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,346,653
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 441,812 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,310,676
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 343,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,795,982
