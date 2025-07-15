New Analyst Forecast: $ORLA Given $23.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ORLA. Cosmos Chiu from CIBC set a price target of 23.0 for ORLA.
$ORLA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $ORLA stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 9,730,974 shares (+40.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,984,606
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 2,116,688 shares (+98.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,791,032
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 2,094,800 shares (+119.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,586,380
- AMUNDI added 1,235,692 shares (+49.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,553,720
- CWA ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC added 1,131,625 shares (+63.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,580,693
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 994,035 shares (-13.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,294,227
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 856,267 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,006,096
