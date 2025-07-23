New Analyst Forecast: $ORKA Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ORKA. Mitchell Kapoor from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 45.0 for ORKA.

$ORKA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORKA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ORKA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mitchell Kapoor from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $45.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Martin Fan from Wedbush set a target price of $40.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Andy Chen from Wolfe Research set a target price of $20.0 on 02/04/2025

$ORKA Insider Trading Activity

$ORKA insiders have traded $ORKA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORKA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HEALTHCARE CAPITAL PARTNERS III, L.P. VENROCK has made 5 purchases buying 122,882 shares for an estimated $1,407,367 and 0 sales.

