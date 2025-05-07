New Analyst Forecast: $ORIC Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ORIC. Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer set a price target of 12.0 for ORIC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ORIC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ORIC forecast page.

$ORIC Insider Trading Activity

$ORIC insiders have traded $ORIC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACOB CHACKO (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 24,660 shares for an estimated $204,214

DOMINIC PISCITELLI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,851 shares for an estimated $73,297

PRATIK S MULTANI (Chief Medical Officer) sold 8,850 shares for an estimated $73,293

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ORIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $ORIC stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.