New Analyst Forecast: $ORCL Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ORCL. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ORCL.

$ORCL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORCL in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

CIBC issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025

Monness issued a "Sell" rating on 12/20/2024

$ORCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORCL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ORCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $160.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $140.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $202.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Brian White from Monness set a target price of $130.0 on 12/20/2024

$ORCL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ORCL Insider Trading Activity

$ORCL insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAFRA CATZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 3,805,082 shares for an estimated $705,455,414 .

. LEON E PANETTA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $3,295,501 .

. CHARLES W MOORMAN purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $947,913

NAOMI O SELIGMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,866 shares for an estimated $720,181.

$ORCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,592 institutional investors add shares of $ORCL stock to their portfolio, and 1,530 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

