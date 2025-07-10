New Analyst Forecast: $ORCL Given $270.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ORCL. Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a price target of 270.0 for ORCL.

$ORCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORCL recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $ORCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $220.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $270.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Derrick Wood from TD Cowen set a target price of $275.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $245.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Brad Reback from Stifel set a target price of $250.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $250.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $250.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Kash Rangan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $195.0 on 06/13/2025

$ORCL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ORCL Insider Trading Activity

$ORCL insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$ORCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,565 institutional investors add shares of $ORCL stock to their portfolio, and 1,418 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

