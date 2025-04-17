New Analyst Forecast: $ORCL Given $160.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ORCL. Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 160.0 for ORCL.

$ORCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORCL recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ORCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $160.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $202.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Brian White from Monness set a target price of $130.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 Joseph Bonner from Argus Research set a target price of $200.0 on 12/11/2024

on 12/11/2024 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $210.0 on 12/10/2024

on 12/10/2024 John DiFucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $220.0 on 12/05/2024

$ORCL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/11, 02/27, 02/14.

on 03/11, 02/27, 02/14. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/05, 02/24 and 0 sales.

on 03/05, 02/24 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/28, 01/22, 01/21, 12/18.

on 01/28, 01/22, 01/21, 12/18. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

$ORCL Insider Trading Activity

$ORCL insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAFRA CATZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 3,805,082 shares for an estimated $705,455,414 .

. CHARLES W MOORMAN purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $947,913

LEON E PANETTA sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $648,850

NAOMI O SELIGMAN sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $291,620

$ORCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,411 institutional investors add shares of $ORCL stock to their portfolio, and 1,290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

