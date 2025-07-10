New Analyst Forecast: $ORA Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ORA. David Anderson from Barclays set a price target of 90.0 for ORA.
$ORA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORA recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ORA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $90.0 on 07/10/2025
- Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $86.0 on 03/25/2025
- Ben Kallo from Baird set a target price of $81.0 on 03/13/2025
- Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $75.0 on 02/28/2025
$ORA Insider Trading Activity
$ORA insiders have traded $ORA stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- OFER BENYOSEF (EVP - Energy Storage & BD) sold 8,548 shares for an estimated $737,777
- DAVID GRANOT has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,688 shares for an estimated $275,520.
- DAFNA SHARIR has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,477 shares for an estimated $202,789.
- JESSICA WOELFEL (GC, CCO, and CS) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,140 shares for an estimated $88,660.
- MICHAL MAROM sold 895 shares for an estimated $65,758
- STANLEY STERN sold 547 shares for an estimated $46,791
- BYRON G. WONG sold 460 shares for an estimated $38,658
$ORA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $ORA stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. added 955,883 shares (+273109.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,647,839
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 652,055 shares (+7951.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,145,932
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 425,007 shares (-85.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,077,745
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 303,756 shares (+19.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,496,812
- AMUNDI removed 203,488 shares (-12.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,400,845
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 191,862 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,578,073
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 163,155 shares (-78.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,546,479
