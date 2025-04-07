New Analyst Forecast: $OR Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OR. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $OR.
$OR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025
- National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025
$OR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $OR stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 3,335,212 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,367,337
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 3,194,173 shares (+352.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,814,531
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 1,889,974 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,208,529
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,278,902 shares (-72.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,148,126
- SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,250,000 shares (-83.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,625,000
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 1,247,520 shares (-6.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,580,112
- FMR LLC added 1,128,969 shares (+25.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,434,338
