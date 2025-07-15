New Analyst Forecast: $OR Given $57.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OR. Cosmos Chiu from CIBC set a price target of 57.0 for OR.
$OR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Cosmos Chiu from CIBC set a target price of $57.0 on 07/15/2025
- Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank set a target price of $28.0 on 07/07/2025
- Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 04/04/2025
$OR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $OR stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 16,854,441 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $355,965,793
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,673,026 shares (-87.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,694,309
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,419,231 shares (-48.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,214,158
- CIBC ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,806,052 shares (-90.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,263,818
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,574,458 shares (+116.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,372,552
- ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. added 2,180,151 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,044,789
- FMR LLC added 2,162,197 shares (+38.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,665,600
