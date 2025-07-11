New Analyst Forecast: $OPRT Given $8.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OPRT. Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a price target of 8.0 for OPRT.

$OPRT Insider Trading Activity

$OPRT insiders have traded $OPRT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK KIRSCHT (Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,341 shares for an estimated $271,592 .

. CASEY MUELLER (Global Controller and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 26,247 shares for an estimated $157,219 .

. KATHLEEN I. LAYTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,717 shares for an estimated $76,174.

$OPRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $OPRT stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

