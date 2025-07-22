Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $ONON Given 'Outperform' Rating

July 22, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ONON. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ONON.

$ONON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ONON in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/22/2025
  • Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
  • Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
  • Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
  • Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ONON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ONON forecast page.

$ONON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONON recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $ONON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Rick Patel from Raymond James set a target price of $66.0 on 07/22/2025
  • Ashley Owens from Keybanc set a target price of $68.0 on 05/14/2025
  • Michael Binetti from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $70.0 on 05/14/2025
  • Tom Nikic from Needham set a target price of $62.0 on 05/14/2025
  • Cristina Fernandez from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $65.0 on 05/14/2025
  • Joseph Civello from Truist Securities set a target price of $69.0 on 05/14/2025
  • Jonathan Komp from Baird set a target price of $70.0 on 05/14/2025
Receive $ONON Data Alerts


Sign Up

$ONON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 246 institutional investors add shares of $ONON stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 3,215,733 shares (-58.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $141,234,993
  • JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 2,798,794 shares (+136.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,923,032
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,574,941 shares (-97.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,091,408
  • ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 2,416,534 shares (+13.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,134,173
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,222,219 shares (+84.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,599,858
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,967,569 shares (-43.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,415,630
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,547,238 shares (+224.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,954,692

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News

