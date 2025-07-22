New Analyst Forecast: $ONON Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ONON. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ONON.

$ONON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ONON in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/22/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

$ONON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONON recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $ONON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Rick Patel from Raymond James set a target price of $66.0 on 07/22/2025

Ashley Owens from Keybanc set a target price of $68.0 on 05/14/2025

Michael Binetti from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $70.0 on 05/14/2025

Tom Nikic from Needham set a target price of $62.0 on 05/14/2025

Cristina Fernandez from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $65.0 on 05/14/2025

Joseph Civello from Truist Securities set a target price of $69.0 on 05/14/2025

Jonathan Komp from Baird set a target price of $70.0 on 05/14/2025

$ONON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 246 institutional investors add shares of $ONON stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

