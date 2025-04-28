Stocks
ONON

New Analyst Forecast: $ONON Given 'Buy' Rating

April 28, 2025 — 08:27 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ONON. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ONON.

$ONON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ONON in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
  • HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
  • Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

$ONON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONON recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ONON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Rick Patel from Raymond James set a target price of $63.0 on 11/21/2024
  • Janine Stichter from BTIG set a target price of $64.0 on 11/12/2024
  • Richard Edwards from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $57.0 on 11/12/2024
  • Joseph Civello from Truist Financial set a target price of $61.0 on 11/12/2024
  • Sam Poser from Williams Trading set a target price of $40.0 on 11/06/2024

$ONON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 241 institutional investors add shares of $ONON stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 5,563,956 shares (-32.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $304,737,870
  • ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,436,250 shares (+382.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,203,412
  • WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,169,543 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $173,595,870
  • SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 2,892,116 shares (-66.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $158,401,193
  • ANOMALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,947,762 shares (-89.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,678,924
  • UBS GROUP AG added 1,738,215 shares (+57.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,202,035
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,525,598 shares (-36.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,557,002

