New Analyst Forecast: $ONON Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ONON. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ONON.
$ONON Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ONON in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 11/21/2024
$ONON Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONON recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ONON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Rick Patel from Raymond James set a target price of $63.0 on 11/21/2024
- Janine Stichter from BTIG set a target price of $64.0 on 11/12/2024
- Richard Edwards from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $57.0 on 11/12/2024
- Joseph Civello from Truist Financial set a target price of $61.0 on 11/12/2024
- Sam Poser from Williams Trading set a target price of $40.0 on 11/06/2024
$ONON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 241 institutional investors add shares of $ONON stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 5,563,956 shares (-32.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $304,737,870
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,436,250 shares (+382.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,203,412
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,169,543 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $173,595,870
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 2,892,116 shares (-66.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $158,401,193
- ANOMALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,947,762 shares (-89.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,678,924
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,738,215 shares (+57.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,202,035
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,525,598 shares (-36.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,557,002
