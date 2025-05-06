New Analyst Forecast: $ONIT Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ONIT. BTIG gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ONIT.

$ONIT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ONIT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/11/2024

