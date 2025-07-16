New Analyst Forecast: $ONC Given $349.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ONC. Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a price target of 349.0 for ONC.

$ONC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONC recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ONC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $325.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a target price of $349.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Sean Laaman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $330.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Jessica Fye from JP Morgan set a target price of $321.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a target price of $350.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Yaron Werber from TD Securities set a target price of $334.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Tony Ren from Macquarie set a target price of $313.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Matthew Carletti from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $348.0 on 02/28/2025

$ONC Insider Trading Activity

$ONC insiders have traded $ONC stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BROS. ADVISORS LP BAKER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 732,827 shares for an estimated $190,535,020 .

. XIAODONG WANG has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 43,767 shares for an estimated $11,508,182 .

. JOHN OYLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 41,243 shares for an estimated $10,524,416 .

. XIAOBIN WU (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,470 shares for an estimated $1,411,712 .

. LAI WANG (Global Head of R&D) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,077 shares for an estimated $1,052,832 .

. CHAN HENRY LEE (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,122 shares for an estimated $291,742 .

. TITUS B. BALL (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 134 shares for an estimated $34,620

