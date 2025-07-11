New Analyst Forecast: $ONB Given $27.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ONB. Brian Foran from Truist Securities set a price target of 27.0 for ONB.

$ONB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONB recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ONB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Foran from Truist Securities set a target price of $27.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $28.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $24.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Ben Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $28.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Terry McEvoy from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $27.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 David Long from Raymond James set a target price of $27.0 on 04/02/2025

$ONB Insider Trading Activity

$ONB insiders have traded $ONB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK G SANDER (PRESIDENT AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 67,343 shares for an estimated $1,491,333.

$ONB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $ONB stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

