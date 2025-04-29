New Analyst Forecast: $ONB Given $23.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ONB. Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a price target of 23.0 for ONB.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ONB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ONB forecast page.
$ONB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ONB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 04/23/2025
- Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $27.0 on 12/19/2024
$ONB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $ONB stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 7,872,318 shares (+923.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $170,868,662
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,751,923 shares (+10795.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,140,488
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 4,315,534 shares (+169.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,668,665
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 3,607,127 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,292,691
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,474,578 shares (+172.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,415,715
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,949,612 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,316,328
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 1,850,249 shares (+155.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,159,654
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.