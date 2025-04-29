New Analyst Forecast: $ONB Given $23.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ONB. Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a price target of 23.0 for ONB.

$ONB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ONB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $27.0 on 12/19/2024

$ONB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $ONB stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

