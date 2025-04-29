Stocks
ONB

New Analyst Forecast: $ONB Given $23.0 Price Target

April 29, 2025 — 04:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ONB. Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a price target of 23.0 for ONB.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ONB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ONB forecast page.

$ONB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ONB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 04/23/2025
  • Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $27.0 on 12/19/2024

$ONB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $ONB stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ONB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.