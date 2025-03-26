New Analyst Forecast: $OMF Given 'Underperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OMF. Evercore ISI gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $OMF.

$OMF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OMF in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/25/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

Northland Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/07/2024

$OMF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OMF recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OMF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $56.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Giuliano Bologna from Compass Point set a target price of $63.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Michael Kaye from Wells Fargo set a target price of $49.0 on 10/14/2024

$OMF Insider Trading Activity

$OMF insiders have traded $OMF stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS H. SHULMAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,348,800 .

. MICHAEL A HEDLUND (pao, SVP and Group Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,800 shares for an estimated $261,084 .

. MICAH R. CONRAD (EVP & COO) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $130,000

$OMF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $OMF stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

