New Analyst Forecast: $OMF Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OMF. Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a price target of 63.0 for OMF.
$OMF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OMF recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $OMF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $63.0 on 07/11/2025
- Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $56.0 on 07/08/2025
- Michael Kaye from Wells Fargo set a target price of $53.0 on 04/30/2025
- David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 04/30/2025
- John Pancari from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $58.0 on 03/25/2025
- Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 02/03/2025
- Kyle Joseph from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $62.0 on 02/03/2025
$OMF Insider Trading Activity
$OMF insiders have traded $OMF stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS H. SHULMAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $4,238,450.
- MICAH R. CONRAD (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $843,749.
- MICHAEL A HEDLUND (pao, SVP and Group Controller) sold 2,808 shares for an estimated $157,500
$OMF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $OMF stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 10,721,095 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $611,102,415
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,427,364 shares (-63.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,769,552
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,357,528 shares (+772.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,355,968
- COOPERMAN LEON G added 580,000 shares (+187.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,350,400
- CERCANO MANAGEMENT LLC removed 552,320 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,997,401
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 489,168 shares (-27.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,910,531
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ added 474,161 shares (+21.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,176,989
