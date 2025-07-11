New Analyst Forecast: $OMF Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OMF. Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a price target of 63.0 for OMF.

$OMF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OMF recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $OMF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $63.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $56.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Michael Kaye from Wells Fargo set a target price of $53.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 John Pancari from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $58.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Kyle Joseph from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $62.0 on 02/03/2025

$OMF Insider Trading Activity

$OMF insiders have traded $OMF stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS H. SHULMAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $4,238,450 .

. MICAH R. CONRAD (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $843,749 .

. MICHAEL A HEDLUND (pao, SVP and Group Controller) sold 2,808 shares for an estimated $157,500

$OMF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $OMF stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

