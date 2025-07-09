New Analyst Forecast: $OMDA Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OMDA. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $OMDA.
$OMDA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OMDA in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025
$OMDA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OMDA recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $OMDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $23.0 on 07/09/2025
- Destiny Jackson from JP Morgan set a target price of $20.0 on 07/01/2025
- Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $25.0 on 07/01/2025
- David Roman from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $29.0 on 07/01/2025
- Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $27.0 on 07/01/2025
- Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $21.0 on 07/01/2025
- Ryan MacDonald from Needham set a target price of $23.0 on 07/01/2025
