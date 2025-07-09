Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $OMDA Given 'Outperform' Rating

July 09, 2025 — 11:09 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OMDA. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $OMDA.

$OMDA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OMDA in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025
  • Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025
  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OMDA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OMDA forecast page.

$OMDA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OMDA recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $OMDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $23.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Destiny Jackson from JP Morgan set a target price of $20.0 on 07/01/2025
  • Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $25.0 on 07/01/2025
  • David Roman from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $29.0 on 07/01/2025
  • Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $27.0 on 07/01/2025
  • Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $21.0 on 07/01/2025
  • Ryan MacDonald from Needham set a target price of $23.0 on 07/01/2025

