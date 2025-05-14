New Analyst Forecast: $OMCL Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OMCL. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $OMCL.

$OMCL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OMCL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

$OMCL Insider Trading Activity

$OMCL insiders have traded $OMCL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK W PARRISH sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $567,638

RANDALL A LIPPS (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO) purchased 10,561 shares for an estimated $349,874

$OMCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $OMCL stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

