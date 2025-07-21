New Analyst Forecast: $OMCL Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OMCL. Stan Berenshteyn from Wells Fargo set a price target of 40.0 for OMCL.
$OMCL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OMCL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OMCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stan Berenshteyn from Wells Fargo set a target price of $40.0 on 07/21/2025
- Allen Lutz from B of A Securities set a target price of $34.0 on 05/23/2025
- Bill Sutherland from Benchmark set a target price of $40.0 on 05/07/2025
- Anne Samuel from JP Morgan set a target price of $36.0 on 03/20/2025
$OMCL Insider Trading Activity
$OMCL insiders have traded $OMCL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RANDALL A LIPPS (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO) purchased 10,561 shares for an estimated $349,874
$OMCL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $OMCL stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK removed 594,973 shares (-86.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,800,256
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 482,244 shares (-40.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,859,250
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 455,162 shares (+48.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,912,463
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 307,142 shares (-48.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,737,684
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 301,538 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,541,768
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 241,882 shares (+14.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,456,194
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 233,489 shares (+97.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,162,775
