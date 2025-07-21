New Analyst Forecast: $OMCL Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OMCL. Stan Berenshteyn from Wells Fargo set a price target of 40.0 for OMCL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OMCL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OMCL forecast page.

$OMCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OMCL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OMCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stan Berenshteyn from Wells Fargo set a target price of $40.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Allen Lutz from B of A Securities set a target price of $34.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Bill Sutherland from Benchmark set a target price of $40.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Anne Samuel from JP Morgan set a target price of $36.0 on 03/20/2025

$OMCL Insider Trading Activity

$OMCL insiders have traded $OMCL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDALL A LIPPS (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO) purchased 10,561 shares for an estimated $349,874

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OMCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $OMCL stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.