New Analyst Forecast: $OMC Given $78.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OMC. Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a price target of 78.0 for OMC.
$OMC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OMC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $OMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $78.0 on 07/16/2025
- David Karnovsky from JP Morgan set a target price of $96.0 on 07/10/2025
- Julien Roch from Barclays set a target price of $80.0 on 06/25/2025
- Adrien de Saint Hilaire from B of A Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 06/23/2025
- Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $103.0 on 04/15/2025
- Adam Berlin from UBS set a target price of $104.0 on 03/20/2025
$OMC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $OMC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$OMC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 472 institutional investors add shares of $OMC stock to their portfolio, and 414 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 6,270,198 shares (-58.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $519,862,116
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 3,203,638 shares (-82.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $265,613,626
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,728,494 shares (+17506.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $226,219,437
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 2,700,442 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $223,893,646
- STATE STREET CORP added 2,067,505 shares (+14.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,416,839
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 1,732,997 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,682,781
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 1,205,165 shares (+20.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,920,230
