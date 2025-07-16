New Analyst Forecast: $OMC Given $78.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OMC. Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a price target of 78.0 for OMC.

$OMC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OMC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $OMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $78.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 David Karnovsky from JP Morgan set a target price of $96.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Julien Roch from Barclays set a target price of $80.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Adrien de Saint Hilaire from B of A Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $103.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Adam Berlin from UBS set a target price of $104.0 on 03/20/2025

$OMC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OMC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$OMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 472 institutional investors add shares of $OMC stock to their portfolio, and 414 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

