Stocks
OMC

New Analyst Forecast: $OMC Given $32.0 Price Target

April 11, 2025 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OMC. Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a price target of 32.0 for OMC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OMC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OMC forecast page.

$OMC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OMC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $OMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $32.0 on 04/11/2025
  • Christopher Schoell from UBS set a target price of $102.0 on 04/11/2025
  • Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $32.0 on 04/11/2025
  • Tim Nollen from Macquarie set a target price of $120.0 on 10/16/2024

$OMC Insider Trading Activity

$OMC insiders have traded $OMC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREW CASTELLANETA (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $421,154.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of $OMC stock to their portfolio, and 421 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

OMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.