New Analyst Forecast: $OMC Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OMC. Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a price target of 32.0 for OMC.

$OMC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OMC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $OMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $32.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Christopher Schoell from UBS set a target price of $102.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $32.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Tim Nollen from Macquarie set a target price of $120.0 on 10/16/2024

$OMC Insider Trading Activity

$OMC insiders have traded $OMC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW CASTELLANETA (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $421,154.

$OMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of $OMC stock to their portfolio, and 421 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

