New Analyst Forecast: $OMAB Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OMAB. Itau BBA gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $OMAB.
$OMAB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OMAB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OMAB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OMAB forecast page.
$OMAB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $OMAB stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 178,636 shares (+19.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,046,148
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 87,351 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,868,409
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 43,186 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,964,287
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 34,563 shares (-35.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,717,688
- ESTUARY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 31,407 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,155,776
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 29,555 shares (-25.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,323,909
- EMPIRICAL FINANCE, LLC added 28,713 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,257,703
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.