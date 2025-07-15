New Analyst Forecast: $OLPX Given $1.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OLPX. Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a price target of 1.5 for OLPX.

$OLPX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OLPX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OLPX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $1.5 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $2.0 on 05/09/2025

$OLPX Insider Trading Activity

$OLPX insiders have traded $OLPX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN C DUFFY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,743 shares for an estimated $64,963 .

. TRISHA L FOX (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,366 shares for an estimated $58,573.

$OLPX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $OLPX stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

