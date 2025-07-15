New Analyst Forecast: $OLPX Given $1.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OLPX. Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a price target of 1.5 for OLPX.
$OLPX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OLPX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OLPX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $1.5 on 07/15/2025
- Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $2.0 on 05/09/2025
$OLPX Insider Trading Activity
$OLPX insiders have traded $OLPX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN C DUFFY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,743 shares for an estimated $64,963.
- TRISHA L FOX (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,366 shares for an estimated $58,573.
$OLPX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $OLPX stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 6,639,291 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,431,899
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 3,066,614 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,894,599
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,682,874 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,137,249
- NINETY ONE UK LTD removed 1,426,752 shares (-33.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,811,975
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,264,968 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,606,509
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC added 1,222,804 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,552,961
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 844,939 shares (-84.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,073,072
