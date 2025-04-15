Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $OLN Given $23.0 Price Target

April 15, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OLN. John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 23.0 for OLN.

$OLN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OLN recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $OLN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $23.0 on 04/15/2025
  • Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 04/01/2025
  • An analyst from UBS set a target price of $28.0 on 02/27/2025
  • Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 02/04/2025
  • Peter Osterland from Truist Financial set a target price of $32.0 on 02/03/2025
  • Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $34.0 on 02/03/2025
  • Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc set a target price of $50.0 on 01/10/2025

$OLN Insider Trading Activity

$OLN insiders have traded $OLN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • R NICHOLE SUMNER (VP & Controller) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $459,411
  • KENNETH TODD LANE (President & CEO) purchased 7,250 shares for an estimated $203,446

$OLN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $OLN stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

