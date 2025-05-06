New Analyst Forecast: $OLN Given $22.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OLN. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 22.0 for OLN.
$OLN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OLN recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $OLN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $22.0 on 05/02/2025
- John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $23.0 on 04/15/2025
- Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 04/01/2025
- Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 02/04/2025
- Peter Osterland from Truist Financial set a target price of $32.0 on 02/03/2025
- Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $34.0 on 02/03/2025
- Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc set a target price of $50.0 on 01/10/2025
$OLN Insider Trading Activity
$OLN insiders have traded $OLN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- R NICHOLE SUMNER (VP & Controller) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $459,411
- KENNETH TODD LANE (President & CEO) purchased 7,250 shares for an estimated $203,446
$OLN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $OLN stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 6,378,958 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,608,780
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,800,235 shares (+16295.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,647,942
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,092,380 shares (+23.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,722,444
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,768,029 shares (+1118.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,759,380
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 1,586,192 shares (+5746.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,613,289
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 984,736 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,870,000
- ILEX CAPITAL PARTNERS (UK) LLP added 979,834 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,118,389
