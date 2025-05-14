New Analyst Forecast: $OLMA Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OLMA. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $OLMA.

$OLMA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OLMA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

$OLMA Analyst Ratings

$OLMA Insider Trading Activity

$OLMA insiders have traded $OLMA stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

G. WALMSLEY GRAHAM has made 1 purchase buying 700,761 shares for an estimated $4,730,136 and 1 sale selling 700,761 shares for an estimated $4,730,136 .

and 1 sale selling 700,761 shares for an estimated . CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC BAIN purchased 300,000 shares for an estimated $1,727,370

SEAN BOHEN (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 109,502 shares for an estimated $986,365 .

. SHANE WILLIAM CHARLES KOVACS (CH. OPERATING & FINANCIAL OFF.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,159 shares for an estimated $316,703 .

. NASEEM ZOJWALLA (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,805 shares for an estimated $250,455 .

. DAVID C. MYLES (CH. DISCOV. & NON-CLIN DEV OFF) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,066 shares for an estimated $234,916 .

. CYRUS HARMON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,393 shares for an estimated $147,955.

$OLMA Insider Trading Activity

$OLMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $OLMA stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OLMA Hedge Fund Activity

