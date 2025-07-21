New Analyst Forecast: $OLLI Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OLLI. JP Morgan gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $OLLI.

$OLLI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OLLI in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/04/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025

$OLLI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OLLI recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $OLLI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $128.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Boss from JP Morgan set a target price of $159.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Bradley Thomas from Keybanc set a target price of $145.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital set a target price of $130.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $123.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Securities set a target price of $128.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Mark Carden from UBS set a target price of $123.0 on 03/20/2025

$OLLI Insider Trading Activity

$OLLI insiders have traded $OLLI stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W SWYGERT (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,089 shares for an estimated $1,674,369 .

. KEVIN MCLAIN (SVP, Merchandising) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,621 shares for an estimated $1,427,194 .

. JAMES J COMITALE (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,202 shares for an estimated $813,041 .

. ROBERT FISCH sold 6,250 shares for an estimated $675,500

ROBERT F HELM (EVP/CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,596 shares for an estimated $513,737 .

. DER VALK ERIC VAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,646 shares for an estimated $295,365.

$OLLI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $OLLI stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

