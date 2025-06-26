New Analyst Forecast: $OLLI Given $145.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OLLI. Bradley Thomas from KeyBanc set a price target of 145.0 for OLLI.

$OLLI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OLLI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OLLI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $133.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bradley Thomas from KeyBanc set a target price of $145.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $118.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 03/07/2025

$OLLI Insider Trading Activity

$OLLI insiders have traded $OLLI stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W SWYGERT (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,089 shares for an estimated $1,674,369 .

. KEVIN MCLAIN (SVP, Merchandising) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,621 shares for an estimated $1,427,194 .

. JAMES J COMITALE (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,202 shares for an estimated $813,041 .

. ROBERT FISCH sold 6,250 shares for an estimated $675,500

ROBERT F HELM (EVP/CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,596 shares for an estimated $513,737 .

. DER VALK ERIC VAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,646 shares for an estimated $295,365.

$OLLI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $OLLI stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

