New Analyst Forecast: $OLLI Given $145.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OLLI. Bradley Thomas from KeyBanc set a price target of 145.0 for OLLI.
$OLLI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OLLI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OLLI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $133.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bradley Thomas from KeyBanc set a target price of $145.0 on 06/26/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $118.0 on 03/20/2025
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 03/07/2025
$OLLI Insider Trading Activity
$OLLI insiders have traded $OLLI stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN W SWYGERT (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,089 shares for an estimated $1,674,369.
- KEVIN MCLAIN (SVP, Merchandising) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,621 shares for an estimated $1,427,194.
- JAMES J COMITALE (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,202 shares for an estimated $813,041.
- ROBERT FISCH sold 6,250 shares for an estimated $675,500
- ROBERT F HELM (EVP/CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,596 shares for an estimated $513,737.
- DER VALK ERIC VAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,646 shares for an estimated $295,365.
$OLLI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $OLLI stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,315,424 shares (+324.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,062,736
- JUNTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 740,089 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,116,756
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 660,906 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,903,022
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 655,663 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,292,946
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 615,257 shares (+268.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,591,304
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 468,944 shares (+130.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,566,323
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 387,986 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,573,703
