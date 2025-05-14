Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $OKLO Given 'Neutral' Rating

May 14, 2025 — 10:35 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OKLO. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $OKLO.

$OKLO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OKLO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

$OKLO Insider Trading Activity

$OKLO insiders have traded $OKLO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JACOB DEWITTE (Co-Founder, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 446,569 shares for an estimated $9,961,796.
  • CAROLINE COCHRAN (Co-Founder, COO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 446,569 shares for an estimated $9,961,796.
  • JOHN M JANSEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $147,411
  • RICHARD KINZLEY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $99,750

$OKLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $OKLO stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

