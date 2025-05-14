New Analyst Forecast: $OKLO Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OKLO. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $OKLO.
$OKLO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OKLO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
$OKLO Insider Trading Activity
$OKLO insiders have traded $OKLO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JACOB DEWITTE (Co-Founder, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 446,569 shares for an estimated $9,961,796.
- CAROLINE COCHRAN (Co-Founder, COO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 446,569 shares for an estimated $9,961,796.
- JOHN M JANSEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $147,411
- RICHARD KINZLEY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $99,750
$OKLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $OKLO stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 6,458,669 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,117,542
- DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC removed 1,643,291 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,887,067
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 1,557,179 shares (-56.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,058,910
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 849,795 shares (+856.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,041,147
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 805,635 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,425,885
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 746,820 shares (-77.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,854,988
- JAT CAPITAL MGMT LP added 697,042 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,798,201
