New Analyst Forecast: $OKE Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OKE. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $OKE.

$OKE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OKE in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/22/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/25/2025

$OKE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OKE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $OKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $99.5.

Here are some recent targets:

J.R. Weston from Raymond James set a target price of $110.0 on 07/22/2025

Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $92.0 on 07/15/2025

Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $97.0 on 07/03/2025

Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $91.0 on 06/03/2025

Spiro Dounis from Citigroup set a target price of $102.0 on 05/06/2025

Selman Akyol from Stifel set a target price of $107.0 on 05/01/2025

Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $93.0 on 05/01/2025

$OKE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OKE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

$OKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 779 institutional investors add shares of $OKE stock to their portfolio, and 653 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

