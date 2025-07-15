New Analyst Forecast: $OKE Given $92.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OKE. Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a price target of 92.0 for OKE.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OKE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OKE forecast page.
$OKE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OKE recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $OKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $97.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $92.0 on 07/15/2025
- Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $97.0 on 07/03/2025
- Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $91.0 on 06/03/2025
- Spiro Dounis from Citigroup set a target price of $102.0 on 05/06/2025
- Selman Akyol from Stifel set a target price of $107.0 on 05/01/2025
- Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $93.0 on 05/01/2025
- Robert Kad from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $133.0 on 03/25/2025
$OKE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $OKE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$OKE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 799 institutional investors add shares of $OKE stock to their portfolio, and 617 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 5,076,705 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $503,710,670
- INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 3,710,777 shares (+7132.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $368,183,293
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 3,584,236 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $355,627,895
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 2,542,449 shares (+13.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $252,261,789
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,281,169 shares (+4.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $226,337,588
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,182,081 shares (+51.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $216,506,076
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 1,830,055 shares (+148.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $181,578,057
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.