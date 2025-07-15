New Analyst Forecast: $OKE Given $92.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OKE. Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a price target of 92.0 for OKE.

$OKE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OKE recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $OKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $97.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $92.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $97.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $91.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Spiro Dounis from Citigroup set a target price of $102.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Selman Akyol from Stifel set a target price of $107.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $93.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Robert Kad from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $133.0 on 03/25/2025

$OKE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OKE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

$OKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 799 institutional investors add shares of $OKE stock to their portfolio, and 617 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

