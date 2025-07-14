New Analyst Forecast: $OHI Given $41.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OHI. Connor Siversky from Wells Fargo set a price target of 41.0 for OHI.
$OHI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OHI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OHI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Connor Siversky from Wells Fargo set a target price of $41.0 on 07/14/2025
- Michael Lewis from Truist Securities set a target price of $39.0 on 03/18/2025
$OHI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 352 institutional investors add shares of $OHI stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,322,878 shares (+430.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,455,194
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 1,855,721 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,665,855
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,492,904 shares (+3.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,849,784
- AMUNDI removed 1,462,578 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,694,970
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 1,459,718 shares (-79.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,586,061
- FMR LLC removed 1,441,423 shares (-45.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,889,387
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,357,195 shares (+443.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,681,985
