New Analyst Forecast: $OHI Given $39.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OHI. An analyst from Wells Fargo set a price target of 39.0 for OHI.

$OHI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OHI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OHI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $39.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Nate Crossett from BNP Paribas set a target price of $49.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Kai Klose from Berenberg Bank set a target price of $45.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Juan Sanabria from BMO Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 10/07/2024

$OHI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 327 institutional investors add shares of $OHI stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

