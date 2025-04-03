New Analyst Forecast: $OHI Given $39.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OHI. An analyst from Wells Fargo set a price target of 39.0 for OHI.
$OHI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OHI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OHI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $39.0 on 03/27/2025
- Nate Crossett from BNP Paribas set a target price of $49.0 on 10/31/2024
- Kai Klose from Berenberg Bank set a target price of $45.0 on 10/18/2024
- Juan Sanabria from BMO Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 10/07/2024
$OHI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 327 institutional investors add shares of $OHI stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 8,837,218 shares (+50.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $334,488,701
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,592,127 shares (+8.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,112,006
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,116,686 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,116,565
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,809,519 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,490,294
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,287,407 shares (+394.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,728,354
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,093,286 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,380,875
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 1,083,326 shares (+49.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,003,889
