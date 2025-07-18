New Analyst Forecast: $OFG Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OFG. Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 50.0 for OFG.

$OFG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OFG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $50.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $48.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $42.0 on 04/24/2025

$OFG Insider Trading Activity

$OFG insiders have traded $OFG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARITZA ARIZMENDI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $207,193

$OFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $OFG stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

