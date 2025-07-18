New Analyst Forecast: $OFG Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OFG. Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 50.0 for OFG.
$OFG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OFG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $50.0 on 07/18/2025
- Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $48.0 on 07/10/2025
- Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $42.0 on 04/24/2025
$OFG Insider Trading Activity
$OFG insiders have traded $OFG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARITZA ARIZMENDI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $207,193
$OFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $OFG stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,662,104 shares (+1906.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,517,402
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 487,932 shares (-64.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,527,038
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 299,924 shares (-33.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,002,958
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 256,083 shares (-8.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,248,441
- INVESCO LTD. removed 248,211 shares (-37.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,933,404
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 225,472 shares (+73.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,023,389
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 196,802 shares (+87.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,876,016
