New Analyst Forecast: $OEC Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OEC. John Rogers from Mizuho set a price target of 10.0 for OEC.
$OEC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OEC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OEC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Rogers from Mizuho set a target price of $10.0 on 07/15/2025
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $15.0 on 05/13/2025
- Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $12.0 on 04/24/2025
$OEC Insider Trading Activity
$OEC insiders have traded $OEC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CORNING F. PAINTER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $221,632
- CARLOS QUINONES (Sr. VP Global Operations) purchased 3,300 shares for an estimated $43,131
$OEC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $OEC stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP removed 972,676 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,576,700
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 944,232 shares (-74.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,208,919
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 912,652 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,800,590
- EVR RESEARCH LP removed 800,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,344,000
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 472,735 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,112,463
- PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC removed 395,734 shares (-69.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,116,840
- QUINN OPPORTUNITY PARTNERS LLC added 384,865 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,976,304
