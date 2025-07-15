Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $OEC Given $10.0 Price Target

July 15, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OEC. John Rogers from Mizuho set a price target of 10.0 for OEC.

$OEC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OEC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OEC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • John Rogers from Mizuho set a target price of $10.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $15.0 on 05/13/2025
  • Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $12.0 on 04/24/2025

$OEC Insider Trading Activity

$OEC insiders have traded $OEC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CORNING F. PAINTER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $221,632
  • CARLOS QUINONES (Sr. VP Global Operations) purchased 3,300 shares for an estimated $43,131

$OEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $OEC stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

