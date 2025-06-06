New Analyst Forecast: $ODFL Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ODFL. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ODFL.
$ODFL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ODFL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ODFL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ODFL forecast page.
$ODFL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ODFL recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ODFL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $185.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Lucas Servera from Truist Financial set a target price of $175.0 on 04/24/2025
- Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $185.0 on 04/24/2025
- Daniel Imbro from Stephens set a target price of $180.0 on 04/24/2025
- Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $150.0 on 04/24/2025
- Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $188.0 on 04/14/2025
- Eric Morgan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $185.0 on 04/02/2025
- An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $236.0 on 03/07/2025
$ODFL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ODFL stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ODFL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/05, 04/04, 04/03, 01/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$ODFL Insider Trading Activity
$ODFL insiders have traded $ODFL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ODFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREG C GANTT sold 6,414 shares for an estimated $1,320,450
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ODFL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 407 institutional investors add shares of $ODFL stock to their portfolio, and 516 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,966,527 shares (-12.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $325,361,892
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 1,924,241 shares (+392.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $318,365,673
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,151,221 shares (+79.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $190,469,514
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 996,514 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164,873,241
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 754,796 shares (+45.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $124,880,998
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 655,386 shares (+88.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,433,613
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 618,992 shares (-40.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,412,226
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.