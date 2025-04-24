New Analyst Forecast: $ODFL Given $150.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ODFL. Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a price target of 150.0 for ODFL.

$ODFL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ODFL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ODFL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $188.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $150.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $188.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Eric Morgan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $185.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $236.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $215.0 on 12/09/2024

$ODFL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ODFL stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ODFL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/04, 04/03, 01/21 and 0 sales.

on 04/04, 04/03, 01/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

$ODFL Insider Trading Activity

$ODFL insiders have traded $ODFL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ODFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID S CONGDON (Executive Chairman) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $13,578,000

GREG C GANTT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,414 shares for an estimated $2,720,940 .

. LEO H SUGGS sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $676,320

$ODFL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 403 institutional investors add shares of $ODFL stock to their portfolio, and 436 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

