New Analyst Forecast: $ODD Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ODD. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ODD.
$ODD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ODD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ODD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ODD forecast page.
$ODD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $ODD stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- Y.D. MORE INVESTMENTS LTD removed 528,233 shares (-84.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,851,359
- MORGAN STANLEY added 513,782 shares (+44.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,589,119
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 354,083 shares (+71.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,878,567
- IBEX INVESTORS LLC removed 315,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,626,900
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 285,745 shares (+4.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,361,328
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 267,457 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,570,189
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP added 234,625 shares (+322.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,858,942
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.