New Analyst Forecast: $ODD Given $73.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ODD. Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a price target of 73.0 for ODD.
$ODD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ODD recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ODD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $73.0 on 07/15/2025
- Aleksey Yefremov from Keybanc set a target price of $90.0 on 07/14/2025
- Lorraine Hutchinson from B of A Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 06/27/2025
- Cory Carpenter from JP Morgan set a target price of $85.0 on 06/03/2025
- Bonnie Herzog from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $52.0 on 05/01/2025
- Youssef Squali from Truist Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 05/01/2025
- Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $66.0 on 04/22/2025
$ODD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $ODD stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,000,020 shares (+59.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,260,865
- Y.D. MORE INVESTMENTS LTD removed 528,233 shares (-84.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,851,359
- MAN GROUP PLC added 381,190 shares (+1252.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,490,279
- IBEX INVESTORS LLC removed 315,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,626,900
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 310,602 shares (+239.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,436,642
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 307,375 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,297,042
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 305,164 shares (-66.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,201,394
