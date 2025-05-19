New Analyst Forecast: $OC Given $165.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OC. Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI set a price target of 165.0 for OC.

$OC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $210.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI set a target price of $165.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $224.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Garik Shmois from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $210.0 on 01/10/2025

$OC Insider Trading Activity

$OC insiders have traded $OC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUNNER SMITH (President, Roofing) sold 17,450 shares for an estimated $3,336,265

TODD W FISTER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 9,869 shares for an estimated $1,776,420

JOSE MENDEZ-ANDINO (EVP, Chief R&D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,196 shares for an estimated $970,013 .

. GINA A. BEREDO (EVP, GC and Secretary) sold 3,125 shares for an estimated $573,406

CHRISTOPHER O BALL (President, Doors) sold 2,113 shares for an estimated $349,616

MONACO NICOLAS DEL (President, Insulation) sold 1,750 shares for an estimated $321,947

W HOWARD MORRIS sold 272 shares for an estimated $39,246

$OC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of $OC stock to their portfolio, and 445 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

