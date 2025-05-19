New Analyst Forecast: $OC Given $165.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OC. Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI set a price target of 165.0 for OC.
$OC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $210.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI set a target price of $165.0 on 05/15/2025
- Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $224.0 on 01/10/2025
- Garik Shmois from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $210.0 on 01/10/2025
$OC Insider Trading Activity
$OC insiders have traded $OC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GUNNER SMITH (President, Roofing) sold 17,450 shares for an estimated $3,336,265
- TODD W FISTER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 9,869 shares for an estimated $1,776,420
- JOSE MENDEZ-ANDINO (EVP, Chief R&D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,196 shares for an estimated $970,013.
- GINA A. BEREDO (EVP, GC and Secretary) sold 3,125 shares for an estimated $573,406
- CHRISTOPHER O BALL (President, Doors) sold 2,113 shares for an estimated $349,616
- MONACO NICOLAS DEL (President, Insulation) sold 1,750 shares for an estimated $321,947
- W HOWARD MORRIS sold 272 shares for an estimated $39,246
$OC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of $OC stock to their portfolio, and 445 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 1,115,053 shares (+91173.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,251,869
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,053,855 shares (+12.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,511,571
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 957,295 shares (+67.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $136,720,871
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 553,864 shares (+179.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,102,856
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 526,452 shares (+8176.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,187,874
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP removed 425,369 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,751,200
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 396,815 shares (-53.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,673,118
