New Analyst Forecast: $OABI Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OABI. An analyst from RBC Capital set a price target of 4.0 for OABI.
$OABI Insider Trading Activity
$OABI insiders have traded $OABI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OABI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW W FOEHR (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 88,931 shares for an estimated $314,809.
- JOHN L HIGGINS has made 2 purchases buying 129,750 shares for an estimated $304,632 and 0 sales.
- KURT A GUSTAFSON (Executive VP, Finance and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 58,615 shares for an estimated $203,869.
- CHARLES S BERKMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 48,981 shares for an estimated $172,572.
$OABI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $OABI stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,059,194 shares (-79.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,749,546
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 854,929 shares (+582.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,026,448
- KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 625,000 shares (-55.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,212,500
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 575,796 shares (+438.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,038,317
- UBS GROUP AG added 244,666 shares (+396.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $866,117
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 220,396 shares (+67.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $780,201
- FIRST SABREPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 204,398 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $723,568
