New Analyst Forecast: $OABI Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OABI. An analyst from RBC Capital set a price target of 4.0 for OABI.

$OABI Insider Trading Activity

$OABI insiders have traded $OABI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OABI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW W FOEHR (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 88,931 shares for an estimated $314,809 .

. JOHN L HIGGINS has made 2 purchases buying 129,750 shares for an estimated $304,632 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KURT A GUSTAFSON (Executive VP, Finance and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 58,615 shares for an estimated $203,869 .

. CHARLES S BERKMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 48,981 shares for an estimated $172,572.

$OABI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $OABI stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

