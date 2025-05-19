New Analyst Forecast: $NYMT Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NYMT. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $NYMT.
$NYMT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $NYMT stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 978,838 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,352,658
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 915,546 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,548,208
- EMG HOLDINGS, L.P. removed 726,121 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,712,525
- INVESCO LTD. removed 470,190 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,051,533
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 450,955 shares (-2.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,926,697
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 450,501 shares (+32.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,923,751
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 359,608 shares (-43.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,333,855
