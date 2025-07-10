New Analyst Forecast: $NYMT Given $6.75 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NYMT. Douglas Harter from UBS set a price target of 6.75 for NYMT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NYMT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NYMT forecast page.

$NYMT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NYMT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NYMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $6.75 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Randy Binner from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $9.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Jason Weaver from Jones Trading set a target price of $7.5 on 05/02/2025

$NYMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $NYMT stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.