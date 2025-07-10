New Analyst Forecast: $NYMT Given $6.75 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NYMT. Douglas Harter from UBS set a price target of 6.75 for NYMT.
$NYMT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NYMT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NYMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $6.75 on 07/10/2025
- Randy Binner from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $9.0 on 05/02/2025
- Jason Weaver from Jones Trading set a target price of $7.5 on 05/02/2025
$NYMT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $NYMT stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 978,838 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,352,658
- EMG HOLDINGS, L.P. removed 726,121 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,712,525
- INVESCO LTD. removed 470,190 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,051,533
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 450,955 shares (-2.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,926,697
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 450,501 shares (+32.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,923,751
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 359,608 shares (-43.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,333,855
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 315,653 shares (-65.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,048,587
