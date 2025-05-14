New Analyst Forecast: $NYAX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NYAX. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $NYAX.
$NYAX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NYAX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/01/2025
$NYAX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $NYAX stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PHOENIX FINANCIAL LTD. removed 350,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,206,000
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 100,685 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,935,974
- SWEDBANK AB added 92,441 shares (+44.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,695,579
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 89,886 shares (+43.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,042,641
- Y.D. MORE INVESTMENTS LTD removed 85,812 shares (-7.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,904,736
- IBEX INVESTORS LLC added 67,276 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,277,292
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 56,509 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,912,829
