New Analyst Forecast: $NYAX Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NYAX. Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 50.0 for NYAX.
$NYAX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NYAX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NYAX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $50.0 on 07/09/2025
- Josh Nichols from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $47.0 on 05/14/2025
$NYAX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $NYAX stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 89,886 shares (+43.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,042,641
- Y.D. MORE INVESTMENTS LTD removed 85,812 shares (-7.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,904,736
- IBEX INVESTORS LLC added 67,276 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,277,292
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 56,509 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,912,829
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 23,262 shares (-45.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $787,418
- UBS GROUP AG added 22,601 shares (+71.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $765,043
- CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD added 16,200 shares (+2.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $548,370
