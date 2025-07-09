New Analyst Forecast: $NYAX Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NYAX. Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 50.0 for NYAX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NYAX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NYAX forecast page.

$NYAX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NYAX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NYAX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $50.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Josh Nichols from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $47.0 on 05/14/2025

$NYAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $NYAX stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.