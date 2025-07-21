New Analyst Forecast: $NXT Given $76.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NXT. Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a price target of 76.0 for NXT.
$NXT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NXT recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $NXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $76.0 on 07/21/2025
- Anthony Crowdell from Mizuho set a target price of $65.0 on 07/14/2025
- Ben Kallo from Baird set a target price of $76.0 on 07/08/2025
- Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo set a target price of $71.0 on 05/19/2025
- Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $64.0 on 05/16/2025
- Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $68.0 on 05/15/2025
- Jordan Levy from Truist Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 05/15/2025
$NXT Insider Trading Activity
$NXT insiders have traded $NXT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRUCE LEDESMA (Chief Legal & Compliance Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 123,922 shares for an estimated $6,931,556.
- NICHOLAS MARCO MILLER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 75,362 shares for an estimated $4,482,387.
- DAVID P BENNETT (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,602 shares for an estimated $1,028,124.
- HOWARD WENGER (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,985 shares for an estimated $1,014,850.
$NXT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $NXT stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TPG GP A, LLC removed 2,992,266 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $126,094,089
- FMR LLC removed 2,164,007 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,191,254
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,898,951 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,021,795
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,890,445 shares (+56.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,663,352
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,420,528 shares (-78.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,861,049
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,246,952 shares (-45.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,546,557
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,225,915 shares (-53.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,660,058
