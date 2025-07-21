New Analyst Forecast: $NXT Given $76.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NXT. Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a price target of 76.0 for NXT.

$NXT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NXT recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $NXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $76.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Anthony Crowdell from Mizuho set a target price of $65.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Ben Kallo from Baird set a target price of $76.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo set a target price of $71.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $64.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $68.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Jordan Levy from Truist Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 05/15/2025

$NXT Insider Trading Activity

$NXT insiders have traded $NXT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRUCE LEDESMA (Chief Legal & Compliance Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 123,922 shares for an estimated $6,931,556 .

. NICHOLAS MARCO MILLER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 75,362 shares for an estimated $4,482,387 .

. DAVID P BENNETT (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,602 shares for an estimated $1,028,124 .

. HOWARD WENGER (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,985 shares for an estimated $1,014,850.

$NXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $NXT stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

