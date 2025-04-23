New Analyst Forecast: $NXT Given $49.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NXT. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 49.0 for NXT.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NXT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NXT forecast page.
$NXT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NXT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $49.0 on 04/21/2025
- Philip Shen from Roth Capital set a target price of $55.0 on 10/29/2024
$NXT Insider Trading Activity
$NXT insiders have traded $NXT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID P BENNETT (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 9,801 shares for an estimated $489,069
- BRUCE LEDESMA (Chief Legal & Compliance Ofc) sold 9,891 shares for an estimated $455,474
- HOWARD WENGER (President) sold 6,066 shares for an estimated $272,970
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$NXT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $NXT stock to their portfolio, and 213 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,888,401 shares (+12.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,513,288
- FMR LLC removed 2,722,068 shares (-27.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,437,144
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,512,228 shares (+1057.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,771,688
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,818,592 shares (-77.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,433,165
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 1,524,497 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,689,875
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,329,456 shares (+52.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,565,027
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 884,908 shares (-28.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,325,689
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.